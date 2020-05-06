Air Canada has extended the suspension of its service between Penticton and Vancouver through June 30.
The airline, which this week reported a $1-billion loss in the first quarter of 2020 and said it intends to cut capacity by up to 90% in the second quarter, first suspended the service April 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a brief statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Air Canada said further decisions on the route, which included three round-trips daily, “will be made based on commercial factors.”
WestJet operates the only other commercial flights out of Penticton with once-daily service to Calgary, which will increase to twice-daily in June.
Mayor John Vassilaki called news of the earlier suspension “devastating” for the city.