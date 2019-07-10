A two-day charity event earlier this month featuring NHL alumni and Canadian country stars raised $50,000 for a host of good causes.
The South Okanagan Pics & Sticks event was hosted by the Gord Bamford Foundation.
It featured a hockey game May 15 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, followed May 16 by a golf tournament, dinner, silent auction and concert in Osoyoos.
Proceeds were distributed to charities including Basics for Babies, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, B.C. Childrens’ Hospital Foundation and local minor hockey teams.
