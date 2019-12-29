Tuesday, December 31
•Fireworks above Okanagan Lake, 11:59 p.m., courtesy of Penticton Lakeside Resort.
•Carnivale Party at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, tickets are $50 plus tax, includes entry and food. Doors open at 9 p.m., live music by Mazacote, DJ Shakes and the Darling Cabaret. Cocktail attire strongly recommended, fireworks show over the lake. Must be 19+.
•Happening at Elks 51: New Year’s Eve, Ukranian buffet by the Elks, Organic Humans, Rob N’ Walker to perform. $15 per person for dance only.
•Happening at the Summerland Legion, Branch No. 22: New Year’s dance with Timber Wolves, doors open 8 p.m.
•Happening at The Eagles: New Year’s Eve party with Sugar Punch.
•Happening at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre: New Line Dancing, 9 a,m,; Social Bridge, 9:15 a.m.
•Hillside Outlaws at the Barley Mill for the prohibition protest, $25 music only tickets, $65 music and dinner ticket (three course menu selection), 1920s themed dress encourage, not required. Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 9 p.m.
•Brew Years Eve at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., tickets $30-$60.
•Chute Lake Lodge NYE Party, 9540 Chute Lake Road, Penticton. To secure your NYE evening with us contact lodge manager Clayton at 250 496 5262
•The Black Antler New Year’s Eve party, 9 p.m., free admission, seating is limited.
•New York-inspired New Year’s Dinner experience at TIME Winery & Kitchen. $59 plus tax and gratuity, seating is limited. 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. seating available, visit timewinery.com for full menu details. Celebratory bubbles toast at 9 p.m.
•Mile Zero Wine Bar presents live music with Black of Hearts, $10 cover charge.
•New Year’s Eve party at the Shatford Centre, live classic rock dance party with Steel Toad. Advance tickets $25, $30 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m., appies, snacks, desserts and bubbly at midnight. Tickets available at Fehlings Sheet Metal, City Centre Fitness and Giant’s Head Barbershop in Summerland.
•Kyle Anderson performs at The Cellar Wine Bar, 8 p.m., two seatings for New Year's Eve, phone 778-476-1771 to reserve.
•Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG, 155 mins); Jumanji: The Next Level (PG, 123 mins); Cats (G, 110 mins); Spies in Disguise (PG, 102 mins); Richard Jewell (PG, 133 mins); Little Women (G, 135 mins) Andre Rieu: 70 Years Young (G, 135 mins, Tuesday only at 3:15 p.m.).
Wednesday, January 1
•Polar Bear Dip at Sun-Oka Beach, hosted by Summerland Kinsmen Club, featuring prizes, food, fires and more, all by donation, noon.
•New Year’s Day brunch at TIME Winery, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, President’s Day, live music with Candi, 1 p.m., bring holiday leftovers for sharing.
•New Year’s Day sit-down dinner at the Penticton Soupateria, 200 Orchard Ave., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, January 2
•Poker night at Tug’s Taphouse, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, January 3
•We Will Rock You, a Queen-inspired jukebox musical at the South Okanagan Events Centre, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $69.50, $79.50 and $89.50 (additional fees apply), available at vallleyfirsttix.com, at the Valley First Box Office or 1-877-SOEC-TIX
•Karaoke Fridays at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #40, with Candi, 7:30 p.m.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Did we miss your New Year's Eve or New Year's Day event, please sent point-form details to: editor@pentictonherald.ca before Monday, Dec. 30 at noon for inclusion in our print edition.
