It has been my pleasure to take you on a tour of our current public sculpture exhibition. This will be my concluding article. Before I tell you about “The Raven’s Key” by sculptor Fred Dobbs, there are a few housekeeping items to cover.
• As we enter Phase 3 of restart plans, I will resume taking small groups on Sculpture Walks. By donation the proceeds go to the Penticton Public Art Fund held by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen. This fund will provide an annual grant to a sculptor for the creation of permanent outdoor art in our fair city. With a maximum of 10 people, these walks are fun and educational. Contact me at publicartpenticton@shaw.ca
• Penticton has a second sculpture walk along Ellis Creek behind Penticton Regional Hospital. Begin on Government Street and walk west on the path to see five sculptures. Next time you visit the hospital look for four sculptures outside the entrance, one inside and one by the emergency doors. The hospital art committee has done an outstanding job incorporating healing art around the site.
Now on with the show.
“The Raven’s Key” is located near the SS Sicamous on the Okanagan Lake walkway. I love to buy an ice cream and sit on the benches near this work of art. The patina on the bird, its message and execution are captivating.
The raven is a stunning representation of this ubiquitous bird, suggesting that we stop and listen and learn from the natural world. Perhaps the key to fulfillment and contentment is held there.
Dobbs’ studio in Sydney, B.C., is a complex place full of all the tools and equipment required to create bronze sculptures. He has produced an excellent five-minute video on the making of a bronze sculpture which I highly recommend.
He began his career working as a professional sand sculptor for 15 years. For the past 10 years he has practised the art of mold making and casting in bronze, wax, cold cast polymers and concrete. This has progressed to producing several works in bronze.
“My work as a sculptor has been journey, starting with the discovery of different mediums in which to work with. Each part of the journey opens more possibilities for my creative expression,” says Dobbs.
“My practise as a sculptor has led me to study each component, whether it be architecture, human form, animation, plant life or animals. Having developed a skill set, I now find myself wanting to create pieces that tell a story, or at least suggest a story.”
Many people have asked me what a sculpture like “The Raven’s Key” sells for. This bronze piece would be listed in a gallery at about $15,000.
The artists are instead paid a small annual lease by the city to display their works here. We are very grateful to the artists willing to participate annually.
Castlegar has been a leader in public art and is now considered the Sculpture Capital of Canada. With over 35 sculptures on display it is worth a stop on your next Kootenay adventure. Organizations there have purchased or sponsored sculptures and businesses have embraced the program with enthusiasm. What a wonderful way to attract customers to your door. I would certainly patronize these businesses!
Thanks for joining me on our look at public sculptures in Penticton. Feel free to email me at publicartpenticton@shaw.ca
Robin Robertson is an avid public arts supporter and Public Art Advisor, Proficient Artstallations.