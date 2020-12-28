As of Jan. 4, 97.1 Sun FM in Penticton will become MOVE 97.1, parent station Bell Media announced Monday. Nine other stations across Canada, including EZ-ROCK 101.5 FM in Kelowna, are also rebranding.
Each station will retain existing local morning shows and other features of their format.
“With MOVE Radio, our adult contemporary stations will benefit from the scale of a national brand, while maintaining a local focus in their respective markets,” the company said in a press release.
“We look forward to bringing MOVE energy to local communities across Canada.”