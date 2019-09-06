What does Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand, whose assassination sparked the First World War, have to do with the Okanagan?
Why does the Milky Way have a spiral structure?
What does psychology teach us we should say to a friend in need?
The answers to these questions and more are only a free lecture away, at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus.
The OC Speaker Series returns this September, with a lineup of experts and authorities who will offer free presentations on a variety of topics, from the arts, software engineering, geology, historical preservation, ecological protection, to history and astronomy. Several Okanagan College instructors are also part of this fall’s lineup.
“Exceptional instructors choose the Penticton campus as home because of their passion for teaching and the opportunity to foster connections with students. Many professors are active in research infusing classroom lectures with innovation,” says Eric Corneau, regional dean for the South Okanagan-Similkameen.
“The Penticton campus has an active and inclusive learning environment, and the community is invited to fill the seats in pursuit of answers to today’s burning questions.”
The series includes:
• Sept. 9 – The Arts: Elite Pursuit or Community Builder? by Rosemary Thomson from the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra
• Sept. 16 – Formal Methods and Software Engineering for Deep Learning, by Dr. Youry Khmelevsky
• Sept. 23 – Saying the Right Thing: What can the science of clinical counselling teach us about helping a friend through a difficult time? by Allan Clarke
• Sept. 30 – Geology of the South Okanagan: A virtual field trip, by Dr. Todd Redding
• Oct. 7 – Prospects for China-Taiwan Reunification, by Dr. Shao-Kang Chu
• Oct. 21 – Reconnecting: Building Human Connection in a Technological Era, Part 2, by Stenya LeClair
• Oct. 28 – What To Do When Old Meets The New? Historic Preservation the Italian Way, by Dr. Antonella De Michelis
• Nov. 4 – screening of the film Artifishal: The Road to Extinction is Paved with Good Intentions
• Nov. 18 – Franz Ferdinand and the Okanagan Connection, by Dr. Maurice Williams
• Nov. 25 – Sockeye Salmon Reintroduction and Recovery in the Okanagan Basin, by Ryan Benson
• Dec. 2 – The Spiral Structure of the Milky Way, by Dr. Trey V. Wenger
Talks are 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Lecture Theatre (PL 107) of the Ashnola Building. The Okanagan College Penticton campus is located at 583 Duncan Ave. Admission is by donation, with proceeds going to support students in need.
Event information is available at https://ocspeakersseries.weebly.com/.
