Young Stars is coming back.
The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday that the City of Penticton will host the 2020 Young Stars Classic for the ninth year at the South Okanagan Events Centre from Sept. 11-15.
The four-team, round-robin tournament will feature prospects from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks.
“We are very excited to once again hold the Young Stars Classic in Penticton,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a press release.
“The Young Stars tournament provides an opportunity to evaluate top NHL prospects in competitive, high-caliber games. We’re grateful to the South Okanagan Events Centre and the City of Penticton for providing their first-class facility and hospitality.”
The tournament went on hiatus in 2019, after the Flames and Oilers decided to host their own event in Alberta. The 2018 edition featured only the Canucks and Jets, plus the hockey teams from the universities of B.C. and Alberta.
“Hockey has a long and established history in Penticton, and this tournament, marking the 9th time it will have been held in our community, continues our tradition of being a popular and welcoming community to host great hockey events,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in the release.
Over the years, the tournament featured may NHL stars-to-be, including Taylor Hall, Connor McDavid and Elias Pettersson.
