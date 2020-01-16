There’s new blood on the board of the Protect Penticton Parks Society.
In an update to members Thursday, the society said it welcomed Michelle Dunn, Doug Maxwell and Peter Osbourne as new board members at its annual general meeting in December. They join existing directors Georges Jansen, Connie Sahlmark and president Karen Brownlee.
The society’s next meeting is tentatively set for some time in March. Anyone else interested in joining the board or committee should call Brownlee at 250-490-1442.
Originally called the Save Skaha Park Society, the group formed in 2016 to fight a proposal to build a commercial waterslides development in the park. Once the threat had passed, the group renamed itself and expanded its mandate to look after all city parks.
