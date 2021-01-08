Well, that really cleans things up.
In response to an uptick in complaints, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has adopted a new policy to deal with abandoned vehicles in the back country.
However, all the policy actually does is clarify to whom complaints should be directed.
Although they weren’t provided data, RDOS directors heard this week there has been a steady rise in illegal dumping of all types, mostly on Crown land within the 10,400 square kilometres of the local government’s jurisdiction.
“One reason is solid waste management is becoming more complex, lots of regulations around it, it’s becoming expensive, and I think people are just looking for alternatives,” said RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell.
“But throwing (garbage) out or abandoning a vehicle in the middle of nowhere – or where they think is nowhere – is problematic.”
Because the RDOS is closest to the action, its directors tend to get the complaints, continued Newell, but their hands are tied because illegal dumping on Crown land is officially the responsibility of a handful of provincial and federal ministries, plus the RCMP.
And those agencies only get involved based on their own priorities as time and resources permit, and depending on the circumstances of each case.
“It’s very confusing for a citizen to try and figure out who to call when they have a concern, and, of course, they have an expectation their local government will be able to take care of that for them,” said Newell.
But taking care of that isn’t any easier for the local government.
“As you know, this is one of the things I’ve been struggling in Area G with,” said Tim Roberts, the director for rural Keremeos and Hedley.
“It’s all good-intentioned and in every ministry you end up with individuals who are helpful,” said Roberts, “but, again, it’s the co-ordinated approach and putting things together” that’s lacking.
As underscored in the new policy, only complaints related to vehicles on private property will be handled by RDOS bylaw officers.
The rest will go to the B.C. government, RCMP or BC Wildfire Federation, depending on the location of the abandoned vehicle and whether or not it still has a licence plate and vehicle identification number attached.