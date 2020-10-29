They did it!
With three days to spare, the community group trying to raise $850,000 to help purchase Centre Beach in Naramata hit its goal.
As of Thursday, the online fundraiser had pulled in nearly $861,000. The excess will be used to reduce the amount the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will have to cover for the other half of the $1.7-million purchase.
The half-acre lot on Okanagan Lake is owned by the Naramata Centre Society, which has left it open for public use for more than 70 years. The society is selling the beach to help fund its ongoing rebuild.