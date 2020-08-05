An online petition calling for a traffic light to be installed at the south end of Penticton was over halfway to its goal as of Wednesday afternoon.
The petition was started July 30 and targets a parking lot on Skaha Lake Road that was dedicated last week to serve those floating the Okanagan River channel. It also acts as the only way in or out of the Sun Leisure Mobile Home Park.
“Too many occasions, there has been a standstill of traffic on the south end due to accidents caused by incorrect left turns or mistaken seconds of space in cars,” states the preamble to the petition, which is addressed to the City of Penticton and B.C. Transportation Ministry.
“We are pleading (with the two governments) to take a look at this issue and address what can be done. Some sort of light would benefit not only the locals who live here year round but also the tourists.”
The petition, which has a goal of 1,000 signatures, had 550 as of Wednesday afternoon.