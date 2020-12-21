Penticton’s new hospital tower now has a new-look emergency department to go with it.
Included in the first phase of renovations are bigger, redesigned check-in, registration and waiting areas, all of which officially opened on Monday.
The new setup has allowed the department to adopt the “nurse-first” approach, which means a triage nurse is the first health professional that patients meet when they enter the building. The triage nurse will assess patients in a dedicated examination room, then guide them to treatment elsewhere.
The second and final phase of the project, which is expected to last another year, will see other parts of the emergency department expanded, along with similar improvements to the pharmacy and material stores area.
“Our government is committed to upgrading hospitals around the province, including Penticton, and I have been a strong supporter of this project from the start,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a press release.
“This progress represents another step forward in ensuring quality health care in a modern, 21st Century facility for people living in the South Okanagan for many years to come.”
But as modern as it may be, a video walk-through of the updates that was posted online by Interior Health shows old-fashioned yellow caution tape marking off chairs in the waiting room that must not be occupied in order to comply with physical distancing requirements.
The agency said in a follow-up statement that although the updates were designed long before the pandemic, “improved infection control is a big part of all project like this.”
Those controls include:
• Single, enclosed treatment/exam bays
• Ability to segregate waiting areas
• Two isolation rooms
• Partitions between employee workstations
• No storage of supplies in treatment rooms; supplies on moveable carts that can be brought into a room and wiped down after use
• Updated heating, ventilation, air-conditioning to meet current air exchange needs
• Increased space overall that will better enable social distancing
Expansion of the emergency department, pharmacy and material stores is possible thanks to other departments leaving and taking up residence in the new six-storey David E. Kampe Tower, which opened in April 2019.
The PRH upgrade project, which was announced by then-premier Christy Clark in 2014, carries a stated capital cost of $312.5. It is being done under the terms of a 30-year public-private partnership between EllisDon Infrastructure and Interior Health.
Terms of the 30-year deal require EllisDon to partially finance, design, build and maintain the project. Operations and maintenance alone is expected to cost Interior Health $130 million over the life of the deal. Capital costs are being split 60-40, by the B.C. government and local taxpayers, respectively.