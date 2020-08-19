One community institution has a new five-year lease from the City of Penticton, while another is still seeking a deal of its own.
Council at its meeting Tuesday approved unanimously a five-year lease for the Penticton Art Gallery for a nominal fee of $1 annually.
While the city owns the facility and the land under it, the gallery’s operating society paid for construction of the building and has for the past 20 years been responsible for maintenance and repairs.
In recent years, however, the society has received financial help from the city, in the form of $20,000 for a new boiler and $23,000 to replace stolen items and beef up security after some break-ins.
Under the terms of the new lease, the city will spend $100,000 to upgrade the heating and cooling systems, and do fire-safety and building code improvements. The society will spend $11,000 to replace some windows and modify a washroom and door to meet the building code.
Meanwhile, members of the society that runs the Penticton Safety Village appeared before to request a five-year lease for the site, which they’ve occupied on a month-to-month basis since November 2018.
Council heard a long-term lease is required to attract sponsors and grants to undertake needed repairs to the site.
City manager Donny van Dyk said the future of the site is up in the air, because there is a proposal on the books to build a new daycare nearby. Plus, the municipality is in the midst of a review of its assets that could end with the city disposing of some of them.
Council later voted unanimously to have staff begin negotiating a new lease with the Safety Village society that will contain exit clauses to address the uncertainty surrounding the site’s future.