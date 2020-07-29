Organizing students and staff into “learning groups” to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 in schools will be a logistical nightmare, the head of the Okanagan Skaha Teachers’ Union warned Wednesday after the B.C. government announced its restart plan for the education system.
“My concern with the government’s plan is it downloads all the responsibility to the districts,” OSTU president Kevin Epp said in an interview Wednesday.
Students are set to return to classes full-time in September, but in so-called learning groups of 60 kids in elementary and middle schools, and 120 in high schools.
What that means for a school like Pen-Hi and its approximately 800 students, said Epps, is reworking kids’ timetables to make sure their classes – some of which run for part of the year and others for all of it – are still available to them.
“It throws a lot of wrenches into the works,” he said.
Adding to the challenge is the time of year: Many administrators are on summer holidays and won’t return to work until mid-August.
Epp acknowledged most of the rescheduling will be done by administrators, rather than teachers, but said his members are wary about a government plan that includes so few details.
He was also critical of the $46 million the B.C. government announced it will distribute to districts to assist with things like labour costs for additional cleaning and installing hygiene stations.
“Yes, $46 million sounds like a lot of money – and in my bank account it would be – but spread across a $5-billion education budget, it’s not a lot,” said Epp.
However, the union leader also pointed to the planned resumption of in-class learning as bright spot for teachers and students.
“Every message I’ve heard since the pandemic began is – and it’s sad it took a pandemic to prove it – nothing can replace in-room instruction,” said Epp.
“That’s the exciting silver lining in this cloud, I guess.”
James Palanio, chairman of the Okanagan Skaha school board, confirmed it will be a “struggle” for administrators to get their plans together in what will essentially be a 16-day window, because the government isn’t giving districts the framework they need to follow until Aug. 10.
“It’s going to be tough,” said Palanio, “but we’ll get it done.”
As with Epp, he was pleased to learn the B.C. government intends to reopen schools full-time in September, although parents have been told to have a backup plan in place just in case.
“I’m glad that they’ve got a strategy going forward, and I’m glad that it includes all kids going to school,” said Palanio.
But parents shouldn’t expect to hear details of the Okanagan Skaha plan until the end of summer holidays, according to superintendent Todd Manuel.
“After we receive the Ministry of Education’s approval, the school district will post updates to our district website, and school administrators will communicate plans to parents by email and through school websites,” Manuel said in an email Wednesday.
“We will have these plans finalized and approved by the end of August to ensure that parents receive updates prior to schools starting up.”
B.C’s provincial health officer said during Wednesday’s announcement that getting kids back in class is critical to broader recovery efforts.
“For students, being in class is about learning, about seeing friends, about getting those important emotional and social supports, as well as an important education,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry.
“Being back to school is also crucial for the many parents and families to be able to work and to be able to cope with dealing with this pandemic as a community.”
In-person class time was cancelled throughout the province on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some students returned to school on a part-time basis in June.
Henry said schools can safely reopen if community transmission of COVID-19 is low.
“And even though we’ve had an uptick in the last few weeks,” she continued, “we know that we have flattened the curve here in B.C., and we know we have what it takes to continue to keep our transmission rate low.”
What’s a learning group?
To get the most students back in full-time in-class instruction in September, the Office of the Provincial Health Officer recommended creating learning groups to reduce the number of close, in-person interactions.
Learning groups will be composed of students and staff who will remain together throughout the school year and who will primarily interact with each other.
Groups will be no more than 60 people in elementary and middle school, and no more than 120 people in secondary school. It will not be necessary for students in a learning group to all be in the same class, but they will be able to interact and connect with each other as a consistent group during breaks, in common areas like the gym, library, or at the playground.
Limiting the number of people each student or staff member comes into contact with will reduce the risk of transmission and will ensure quicker contact tracking.
Learning groups are smallest in elementary and middle schools because it is more challenging for younger students to maintain physical distance. Older students are better able to minimize physical contact, practise hand hygiene and recognize if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Each school district and independent school authority will plan for their local needs based on their school populations and classroom space available.
