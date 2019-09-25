Summerland residents are invited to help the district come up with a plan to make it an age-friendly community.
A survey is set to start Oct. 1 that will ask for people’s thoughts on housing, transportation, outdoor spaces, community services and social inclusion. Responses will help shape a plan to make Summerland more comfortable for seniors.
“Not only will we see an improved quality of life for seniors, but all ages will enjoy a more inclusive, safe and accessible community,” Mayor Toni Boot said in a press release.
The project has been underway since May under the stewardship of council’s Community Advisory Committee.
The survey will be available online for a two-week period at www.summerland.ca. Paper copies will be available at Municipal Hall.
