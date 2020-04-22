Ten chambers of commerce, stretching north from Osoyoos to Enderby, have banded to together to launch a new program to help Valley businesses weather the COVID-19 storm.
The campaign, dubbed “#OK we got this,” is a “multi-faceted program aimed at providing an Okanagan-wide approach to helping businesses across the valley access information, share stories of business leaders who have responded to the crisis, and ensure a unified voice in promoting the value of shopping and investing local,” Nicole Clark, president of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release Wednesday.
“It was existing to be part of a proactive initiative that focuses on emerging from the COVID-19 situation in a way that impacts our businesses, and indeed our entire community, up and down the Valley.
Information can be found on the #OK we got this Facebook page, or check out what the Kelowna chamber has already done at www.okwegotthis.kelownachamber.org.