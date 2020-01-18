It's unclear whether or not a deer rescued from the middle of Skaha Lake early Saturday morning will survive.
Conservation officer Clayton Debruin said reports of a deer stranded out on the icy lake approximately 1.5 kilometres north of Okanagan Falls began flooding in at 8:45 a.m.
The deer, he said, "walked out roughly 150 metres out onto the ice."
Debruin said when he arrived, a coyote was circling the deer but fled when it saw him.
While it did not fall through the ice, the deer "was possibly injured (and) could not stand up," either from its injuries or from exhaustion.
It’s unclear how long the deer was stranded on the ice for before rescue crews from Penticton and Okanagan Falls fire stations arrived.
"Fortunately Penticton fire was able to supply two ice rescue members that are trained in ice rescue and walking on the ice," Debruin said.
No crew members fell through the ice, but one fire fighter said his crew could “hear the ice cracking” as they walked.
A flesh wound found on the deer's back end is believed to be from ravens pecking the deer while it was stranded on the ice.
Conservation officers respond to several calls a year about deer stranded on the ice, said Debruin, adding he’s unsure what inspires the animals to walk so far out.
“Either they are unfamiliar with the terrain or how thick the ice is, or they’re being followed by a predator, we don’t know,” he said.
“But we’re thankful Penticton fire was able to supply some members and get it back to safety.”
Debruin said he will need to further assess the deer before deciding whether or not it will need to be euthanized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.