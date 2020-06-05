After spending much of the spring on lockdown, people are returning to the wilderness in droves, says the head of a rescue group that’s watching out for all those extra hikers, bikers and riders.
In just the first four days of this week, Penticton and District Search and Rescue received six calls, three of which resulted in the team going into the field to retrieve people.
“That’s probably the busiest our team has ever been in such a short period of time,” said PENSAR spokesman Randy Brown, one of the organization’s 47 volunteers.
The first rescue Monday afternoon saw a 51-year-old man, who suffered serious injuries in an ATV roller, airlifted by helicopter from the bush north of Summerland.
Tuesday afternoon saw PENSAR members retrieve a 61-year-old woman, who suffered a leg injury, from the Skaha Bluffs area south of Penticton.
And finally, the team was called late Wednesday night to find two men in their 20s who failed to return from a hike near Greyback Lake. That search, which involved the RCMP and an aircraft from the Kelowna branch of the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, paid off around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the men were found cold, but otherwise healthy.
Brown suspects the surge in calls is related to COVID-19.
“I think what’s pushing this is I think we’re in unprecedented times where people are tired of being in the house, they may be laid off from work, and we’re seeing increased activity,” he said.
Staff at several outdoors stores in Kelowna said Friday they hadn’t noted an uptick in people looking to get outfitted in gear.
“We haven’t really seen much, but I don’t think people yet know we’re all open,” said Keenan Miln-Turner, supervisor at Mountain Warehouse in Orchard Park Mall.
Brown said novice and experienced adventurers alike can benefit from carrying just a few basic items.
He urged people to use AdventureSmart.ca to make a trip plan before heading out that searchers can use in case of emergency, then pack along a cell phone with the Trailforks app, which allows users to access trail maps, but also features an emergency button that calls 911 and sends users’ co-ordinates to rescuers.
On the non-technological side, Brown recommended people carry an emergency pack containing extra water, clothing, a flashlight or signaling device, and first-aid kit.
“These are simple little things you can put in a pack you wouldn’t even know was there,” he said.