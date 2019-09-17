It’s kokanee time again, your once-a-year opportunity to learn more about these land-locked salmon, and see them both at the end of their life cycle and the birth of the next generation.
Late each summer, kokanee make their annual spawning run along tributaries and the Okanagan Lake waterfront. Local streams will be full of the red, freshwater cousins of the sockeye along with hungry black bears ready to fill their bellies.
The parks department of the Regional District of Central Okanagan has organized a series of activities to celebrate this rite of nature.
Now through Sept. 29, you can learn more about this interesting animal relationship in the Fins and Fur exhibit in the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan (EECO) which is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in Mission Creek Regional Park, Springfield and Durnin roads in Kelowna.
Every Saturday and Sunday during the spawning season, park interpreters will be at the Mission Creek Regional Park spawning channel and Hardy Falls Regional Park (Hardy Street off Highway 97 at south end of Peachland) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help you learn about the life cycle of kokanee and understand the importance of the fall spawning.
The climax will be the Kikinee Salmon Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Mission Creek Regional Park. This free, family event promises to provide lots of fun for children and adults alike.
“Trixie and Mr. Brown Knows will be performing from 2 to 3 p.m. on the main stage. WildSafe BC will do a bear safety talk and presentation, and bear spray demonstration from 11:40 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. In addition to the main stage entertainment, Wild Rose traditions will be providing First Nations’ interpretation on Fire and Water; Kiki Eco Elf will be telling stories in her Salmon Tent; and there will be many other fish-themed activities and booths,” said Bruce Smith, communications officer for the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.
For more information, go to the regional district website at rdco.com/parksevents or contact the EECO at 250-469-6140.
The arrival of kokanee swimming up creeks to spawn and ripening fruit in valley orchards also come with a warning from regional parks staff: park visitors can expect more bears frequenting regional parks, especially those connected to the higher elevations.
Evidence that bears are around is already occurring at Hardy Falls, Scenic Canyon and Glen Canyon regional parks. Each year, evidence of their presence is also often found in Mission Creek, the Mission Creek Greenway, Bertram Creek, Johns Family Nature Conservancy, Kalamoir and Rose Valley.
“At this time of year, our field staff and visitors start seeing more signs that bears are around. As sightings increase, we post signs advising that the animals may be active in the area,” said Smith.
“To reduce your chance of an encounter, if possible, travel in a group, make noise or carry something that makes noise so that you make your presence known. During the fall kokanee spawning season in local creeks and rivers, visitors may encounter bears bulking up on this food source. Bears fishing for food may not hear you over the noise of the creek water. If you see a bear, give it plenty of space and stay well away from it.”
“Bears can be aggressive, especially when defending their food or their cubs. They also have excellent senses of smell and hearing, and better sight than you might believe. Dog owners are reminded unless otherwise designated, their pets must be leashed and kept on trails at all times.”
And keep your garbage inside until the morning of your regular curbside collection. That helps to reduce the potential temptation for bears or other wildlife, said Smith.
