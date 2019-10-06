Keep on biking.
The Penticton and Area Cycling Association has announced its Bike Valet service at the Penticton Farmers’ Market will be extended through October.
The free, secure bike lock-up can be found just north of City Hall each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. through 1 p.m.
PACA had planned to close the service at the end of September, but will keep it going to highlight the option of cycling year-round in Penticton.
“In Scandinavia they say there is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing, and we hope that extending the service keeps our fellow citizens on their bikes throughout the fall,” PACA urban cycling director Matt Hopkins said in a press release.
The final market of the season is Oct. 26.
