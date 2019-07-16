Penticton’s new Official Community Plan is not quite official yet.
Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to table discussion until its Aug. 6 meeting to allow time to address concerns raised at Monday night’s public hearing.
Concern raised at the hearing ranged from carriage houses being used as vacation rentals to the allowable height of buildings on the 100 block of Front Street.
The OCP is meant to guide the development of Penticton through 2045.
Creation of the new document took 2 1/2 years and cost $261,000.
