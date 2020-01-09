One of B.C.’s most-wanted fugitives is behind bars after her arrest last week in Oliver.
Erica Esquieres, 26, was wanted on 26 charges, including fraud, mail theft and forgery, the bulk of them in Richmond.
Therefore, it was officers from the Richmond RCMP detachment who arrested her Jan. 3 at a home on the 7000 block of Tuc-el-Nuit Drive in Oliver after getting a tip on her whereabouts.
“Similar to historical excursions of the Mounties of old, tales of long treks across snow covered landscapes tracking and arresting a fugitive on the run still holds true in present day,” Sgt. Gene Hsieh of the detachment’s Organized Crime Unit said in a press release.
“She was one of our most-wanted suspects. We were highly motivated in locating her whereabouts and ensuring she be returned to stand trial.”
