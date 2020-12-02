The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
6:58 a.m. Roy Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
1:54 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:59 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:52 p.m. Willowbrook Road, Motor-vehicle incident.
4:56 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Gas leak.
4:58 p.m. 1st Street, Naramata. Medical first response.
5:07 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
7:54 p.m. Johnson Road, Penticton. Assist other agency.
9:08 p.m. Oliver Ranch Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
11:36 p.m. Nelson Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.