KELOWNA — The settlement of a class-action lawsuit brought by the victims of disgraced Kelowna social worker Robert Riley Saunders has been approved by a judge.
Justice Alan Ross of the B.C. Supreme Court approved the settlement last Friday, the victims’ lawyer, Jason Gratl, says.
“Saunders defrauded many children the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development of their food, clothing, and shelter allowances, leaving many of them destitute and homeless,” Gratl writes on his website.
“Most of the children for whom Saunders was acting as guardian were Indigenous children, and their cultural and spiritual development was ignored and neglected,” Gratl said.
People who were victimized by Saunders have until Oct. 23, 2022, to apply for compensation. The ministry was named as a defendant because, Gratl says, it failed to properly supervise Saunders, did not have adequate procedures in place to detect his wrongdoing, and did not notify his victims once his scheme was discovered.
Under the approved settlement, most of Saunders’ victims will receive between $25,000 and $69,000, but some could receive up to $250,000.
Saunders is said to have opened joint bank accounts with dozens of children and teens, then transferred the money to his own account.
“The province admits that Saunders harmed children in the Director’s care for whom he had responsibility in his capacity as a social worker, and that the province is vicariously liable for the harm caused by Saunders,” reads part of the settlement between the government and Saunders’ victims.
Saunders was a social worker in Kelowna who acted in a guardianship role for under-age youth between April 2001 until he was fired in 2018.
A 17-year-old girl contacted The Kelowna Daily Courier newspaper in November 2018 to say she was among Saunders’ victims, and to explain how the scheme worked.
She said she had been living with her mom, but Saunders forced her into an independent living situation so she would be eligible for financial support, most of which she said he stole from her.
She said she was not suspicious because she didn’t know how much money she was supposed to get.
“I didn’t think anything of it; I was 14 or 15 at the time,” she said. Saunders gave her vouchers for food, ranging from $60 to $120, which she later realized was only a fraction of what her support should have been.
In addition to the civil matter, Saunders could be criminally charged. For months, the provincial Crown has been reviewing a police report.
