New details about the Summerland Solar+Storage Project will be revealed to council and the public at a special meeting Monday afternoon.
Documents to be filed during what will be a committee-of-the-whole session for council include a detailed site analysis, land appraisal and land-use assessment, the district said in a press release Thursday.
The meeting starts at 1 p.m. and is being staged in the Summerland Arena banquet room. Following a staff presentation, council will hear from the public on the project.
A maximum of 50 people, including council and staff, will be permitted in the room, but provisions will be made to allow everyone who wishes to address council in person a chance to do so.
Residents are encouraged to participate electronically by watching a live-stream of the event on the district’s YouTube channel, providing written comments in advance by dropping off a note at town hall or emailing corporateofficer@summerland.ca, or registering to dial in by emailing the corporate officer. People may also call in during the meeting to 250-404-4052.
The $7-million project, which would provide enough power to run approximately 100 homes, is slated for a five-acre municipally owned lot at 13500 Prairie Valley Rd. at the base of Cartwright Mountain. The federal government has committed $6 million, while the balance would come from the district.
The site, which has become a bone of contention due its development potential, was chosen as the preferred location by council at a closed meeting in April 2019 that some of those present now say should have been public.