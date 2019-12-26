We’re pleased to present the contenders for Penticton’s Newsmaker of the Year for 2019, as chosen by The Herald editorial staff.
Readers are invited to cast their votes online beginning today at www.PentictonHerald.ca. Voting will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31. The winner will be revealed Jan. 2.
Richard Cannings: Facing strong challengers from the Liberal and Conservative parties, the incumbent New Democrat was able to hang onto his hold as MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay. Cannings’ campaign was buoyed by a visit from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh just two days before the election, which may have put Cannings over the top. Cannings finished with 24,809 votes, just 796 more than the runner-up, Conservative candidate Helena Konanz.
Ted De Jager: During his time as commander of the Penticton RCMP detachment, De Jager was a lightning rod for criticism. The superintendent came under fire for his candid comments about police being unable to arrest their way out of social problems and dismissing statistics that showed an increase in crime. However, he also won praise for his handling of the quadruple-shootings in April, and even delivered a heartfelt eulogy at a community gathering in memory of the victims.
Jacqueline McPherson: You may not know her name, but it’s Jacqueline McPherson who was the representative plaintiff in a Federal Court battle that helped overturn the results of the 2017 byelection staged by the Penticton Indian Band due to irregularities in the process. It resulted in four sitting councillors being removed from office and a fresh byelection scheduled for Jan. 30, 2020.
Kristine Shepherd: Never shy to speak her mind, Kristine Shepherd, organizer of Monday Night Dinners for the homeless and a strong advocate for the city’s less fortunate, was in the news plenty this last year. She spoke out publicly against decisions by the City of Penticton to chain off a section of Nanaimo Square and ban sitting or lying on certain downtown sidewalks. Feeling unwelcome and fearing for the safety of clients, she eventually moved her weekly dinners elsewhere, but, after flagging attendance, relocated them back downtown.
John Vassilaki: Rarely did a week go by that Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki wasn’t in the news. While he faced a steep learning curve once in the mayor’s chair, city staff has been able to guide him as he got familiar with chairing a council meeting. While not one to rock the boat, Vassilaki has not been shy about speaking his mind on issues, like cannabis shops, community safety and social issues.
