Frustrated by the regular accumulation of camping debris along the Similkameen River, three local governments are reminding people to pick up after themselves and others.
“In addition to providing numerous recreation opportunities, the Similkameen River is also a vital part of the region’s complex and sensitive ecosystem. If provides habitat, biodiversity, drinking water and water to grow food,” says a press release jointly issued by the Village of Keremeos, Town of Princeton and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“If you’re spending time on or near the Similkameen River or any watercourse, please consider your environmental impact, clean up after yourself and encourage others to do the same.”
Anyone seen actively polluting or destroying habitat or riparian areas should be immediately reported by calling the B.C. Ministry of Environment at 1-877-952-7277.
