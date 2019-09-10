Kelowna Right to Life Society says its new Westside billboard has survived a challenge to the Ads Standards council.
The billboard features the silhouette of a man looking out over Okanagan Lake with the captions, “Abortion Hurts Men Too” and “Many Grieve their Lost Children.”
The complainant alleged the ad violated the Ad Standards’ code because it suggests embryos in the first weeks of conception were equivalent to human children, and because it perpetuated stigma around abortion.
Right to Life’s response was forwarded to the complainant, who did not pursue further action, Right to Life executive director Marlon Bartram said in a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.