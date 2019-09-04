Construction begins this month on the next phase of redevelopment at Penticton Regional Hospital.
The project, which is expected to take two years to complete, includes renovations to the emergency department, the pharmacy and material stores at PRH.
The upgrade in the emergency department is the most significant piece of the project, and will see the space increased in size to improve patient and staff flows.
“Renovations will take place in multiple phases with the department remaining open to the public for the duration of the project,” Interior Health said in a press release.
“Once construction begins, patients will notice increased construction activity in the emergency department. During construction, travel routes for patients within the department may be adjusted as work continues. Staff will be on hand to help direct patients.”
People requiring care in the emergency department will still be able to access it through the entrance off Carmi Avenue, but all others – with the exception of maternity patients – will need to enter the hospital through the David E. Kampe Tower, which was the focus of the first phase of redevelopment.
Both phases come with a combined capital cost of $312.5 million.
