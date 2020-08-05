Crews have gained the upper hand on a wildfire burning near Princeton that triggered an evacuation alert for 43 properties.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the 21-hectare Dry Lake fire about 25 kilometres north of the community was listed as “being held,” which means the BC Wildfire Service “does not anticipate any further spread beyond the existing or predetermined boundaries due to weather and suppression tactics,” the agency explained on its website.
The service had 63 personnel, three helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment on site Wednesday. The fire, which was reported Sunday, is believed to have been caused by lightning.
The evacuation alert was issued Monday night by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and covers an approximate 12-kilometre stretch of Highway 5A immediately south of Allison Lake.