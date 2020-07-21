Rob Tadey, representing Fairview Mountain Golf Club, was named the overall champion of the 62nd Jackson Triggs Penticton Men’s Open this past weekend.
Tadey beat Summerland’s Nathan Ward in a two-hole playoff shooting a final round 67 (-3) for a three day total of 202 (-8). Ward shot an impressive final round 66 (-4) that was kick-started early in the round with an eagle on the second hole.
Colin Evans of Penticton Golf & Country Club was named the overall low net winner through retrogression over Bryan Hanson (Golf Canada Club, B.C.), with a net score of 194 (-16).
Low round of the tournament was shot on the second day by last year’s champion, Kurtis Fontinha (Penticton Golf & Country Club), who fired an impressive 65 (-5) with eight birdies.
Fontinha finished the tournament at 211 (+1) in a three-way tie for fifth with Jackson Coates, and fellow past champion, Kim Dixon, both of whom also represented Penticton.
Mike Reimer (Bear Mountain Golf & Country Club), sunk the tournament’s only hole-in-one on the 16th hole during second-round play.
There were a total of 180 golfers in attendance this year, and it was one of the deepest fields in history with 40 players carrying a handicap of four or lower.