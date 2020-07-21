New champion

PGCC general manager Guy Dow presents the 2020 Penticton Men’s Open trophy to Rob Tadey.

 Special to The Herald

Rob Tadey, representing Fairview Mountain Golf Club, was named the overall champion of the 62nd Jackson Triggs Penticton Men’s Open this past weekend.

Tadey beat Summerland’s Nathan Ward in a two-hole playoff shooting a final round 67 (-3) for a three day total of 202 (-8). Ward shot an impressive final round 66 (-4) that was kick-started early in the round with an eagle on the second hole.

Colin Evans of Penticton Golf & Country Club was named the overall low net winner through retrogression over Bryan Hanson (Golf Canada Club, B.C.), with a net score of 194 (-16).

Low round of the tournament was shot on the second day by last year’s champion, Kurtis Fontinha (Penticton Golf & Country Club), who fired an impressive 65 (-5) with eight birdies.

Fontinha finished the tournament at 211 (+1) in a three-way tie for fifth with Jackson Coates, and fellow past champion, Kim Dixon, both of whom also represented Penticton.

Mike Reimer (Bear Mountain Golf & Country Club), sunk the tournament’s only hole-in-one on the 16th hole during second-round play.

There were a total of 180 golfers in attendance this year, and it was one of the deepest fields in history with 40 players carrying a handicap of four or lower.