Emergency fire crews from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen responded to the following 911 calls for fire service.
Sunday
5:33 a.m., Highway 3, Keremeos, motor vehicle accident, extrication
8:54 a.m., Strawberry Creek Road, Osoyoos, structure fire
10:05 a.m., Princeton Summerland Road, burning complaint
11:10 a.m., Jubilee Road, Summerland, alarm
3:13 p.m., Government Street, burning complaint
4:47 p.m., Eckhardt Ave. at Comox Street, alarm
Saturday
8:34 a.m., 3rd Ave., Keremeos, alarm
1:05 p.m., Skaha Lake Road, medical assist
6:17 p.m., Main Street, Penticton, medical assist
8:04 p.m., Wyles Cres., assist other agency
9:24 p.m., McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls, medical assist
