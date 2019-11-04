Emergency fire crews from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen responded to the following 911 calls for fire service.

Sunday

5:33 a.m., Highway 3, Keremeos, motor vehicle accident, extrication

8:54 a.m., Strawberry Creek Road, Osoyoos, structure fire

10:05 a.m., Princeton Summerland Road, burning complaint

11:10 a.m., Jubilee Road, Summerland, alarm

3:13 p.m., Government Street, burning complaint

4:47 p.m., Eckhardt Ave. at Comox Street, alarm

Saturday

8:34 a.m., 3rd Ave., Keremeos, alarm

1:05 p.m., Skaha Lake Road, medical assist

6:17 p.m., Main Street, Penticton, medical assist

8:04 p.m., Wyles Cres., assist other agency

9:24 p.m., McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls, medical assist