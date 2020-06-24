Hopefully your vehicle can wait a few days before its next bath.
If you hold off until this coming Sunday, June 28, you can get it washed by donation to the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, although health-care workers and first responders will get complimentary services.
The charity carwash is being held in conjunction with Staples Penticton, The Nest and Local Security.
“After the stress and anxiety experienced over the last three months, we were looking for a team-building exercise that would allow us to come together outside of regular work and celebrate surviving all the challenges that COVID-19 has brought to us,” Staples general manager Joe Aschenmeier said in a press release.
“There is a great deal of passion from the team to find ways to support OSNS. Through our ongoing business relationship, we continue to be amazed at how much they do for the children in this community.”
The event runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre next to Penticton Regional Hospital on Carmi Avenue.