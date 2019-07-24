At least one member of Oliver council is concerned about the amount of taxpayer money being paid out to the town’s engineering consultants.
During a discussion about the 2019 capital works tender contract that includes four major projects, Coun. David Mattes said he was shocked to discover the engineering costs for the four projects were in excess of $60,000.
The town now spends more than $300,000 annually with True Consulting, which led him to suggest perhaps the time has come for Oliver to look at forming its own engineering department.
“That might be something we should be looking at,” said Mattes.
Chief administrative officer Cathy Cowan then commented that forming an “in-house” engineering department would involve hiring “a number of different people.”
Veteran water Coun. Rick Machial said he was also concerned about the money being paid to True Consulting, suggesting there are communities the size of Oliver in B.C. that do have their own engineering departments.
“I think council should have a discussion” about forming its own engineering department, said Machial.
Director of operations Sean Goodsell agreed with Cowan that forming a new engineering department would involve having to hire several people and questioned if there would be any significant savings as a result.
“Personally, I don’t think the Town of Oliver is big enough” to support the formation of its own engineering department, he said.
The four projects on the books for 2019 includes an upgrade of Park Drive that focused on traffic calming, an upgrade of the Fairview Road sidewalk extension, upgrades of Airport Street and water upgrades in the McGowan subdivision.
Staff recommended that the 2019 capital works tender be awarded to Grizzly Excavating Limited for a total project cost of just under $492,000 and using just over $212,000 of federal gas tax money to make up for a shortfall in the general capital budget.
Following lengthy debate that centred on the escalating costs of the Fairview Road project from an original budget estimate of $60,000 to close to $280,000, council eventually supported the staff recommendation.
However, they voted in favour of spending only $162,000 in gas tax funding on the four The Fairview Road traffic calming project’s original design has changed a few times to add more width to road lanes and parking spots, move an existing fence, continue curb and storm sewers and extend the sidewalk north to Tuc-el-Nuit Drive to produce a better overall product and design, said Goodsell.
Mattes was upset the Fairview Road project has escalated so much.
“Something has gone very much off the tracks here,” he said.
Despite his concerns, other members of council said it didn’t make sense to not continue the upgrades all the way to Tuc-el-Nuit Drive, noting it’s an area of town where hundreds of school children cross the street every school day.
Coun. Petra Veintimilla said even though cost estimates had increased significantly, this project is one of the top capital priorities and should be completed.
“If you do something, you should do it right … even thought I know it is a lot of money,” she said.
At the end of the debate, council voted unanimously in favour of moving ahead with all four projects.
There was no official motion put on the floor by Mattes to deal with the possible formation of an engineering department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.