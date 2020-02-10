Drug users are now being offered free take-home kits to test for the presence of fentanyl in their supply, Interior Health announced Monday.
“For many people, there’s a certain amount of shame associated with their addiction, which makes it challenging for them to access drug-checking services at health care facilities,” IH official Roger Parsonage said in a press release.
“With these take-home drug-checking strips, they can now make informed, safer choices – this service has the potential to save lives.”
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that was found in the bodies of 85% of the approximately 800 people who died of a drug overdose in the province during the first 10 months of 2019, according to the most recent data available from the B.C. Coroners Service.
Originally intended for urine drug tests, the use of fentanyl testing strips to check the drugs themselves for fentanyl was pioneered by Vancouver Coastal Health in 2016. A small amount of a drug is mixed with a few drops of water, the test strip is inserted into the solution, and a positive or negative result for fentanyl is revealed within seconds.
A study conducted between April and July 2019 as part of the VCH program found the presence of fentanyl is 90% of the 994 samples checked with the take-home strips there.
Armed with that information, 27% of people involved in the study decided to take additional safety precautions, such as using with a friend or taking a lower dose.
“Because of the stigma that still surrounds addiction, many people die from overdose alone and at home,” Judy Darcy, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions, said in the release.
“Giving people a simple, convenient way to check if their drugs contain fentanyl may help them avoid an overdose, and reduce the number of lives lost to the unpredictable and toxic drug supply.”
In this region, kits are available from the mobile testing unit operated by the South Okanagan Women In Need Society. To find out where the unit will be and when, call or text 250-809-7054.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.