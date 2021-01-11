The organizer of an anti-mask protest in downtown Kelowna on Saturday was given a $2,300 ticket by RCMP.
Police issued the ticket under public health orders against large gatherings that are related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Public safety is a priority for the RCMP and we encourage everyone to adhere to the orders being implemented to keep everyone safe and reduce the risk,” Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said in a news release. “These orders are not optional.”
Protests against the wearing of masks and other measures being taken by government to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 have been held regularly in downtown Kelowna for months. An organizer has been fined on at least one other occasion.
“While we will continue to enforce the provisions available to us, we encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with the provincial health orders, so enforcement is not required,” Triance said.
On Friday, the day before the Saturday protest, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran implored people not to gather for the demonstration.
“People have the right to peacefully protest, but they do not have the right to put others at risk by defying public health orders,” Basran said.
Since last April, city bylaw officers and Kelowna RCMP have responded to almost 1,000 complaints from the public about situations that appear to contravene public health orders.
“Doctors at Kelowna General Hospital recently expressed their serious concern about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our city,” Basran said. “Lives are at risk and the potential to overwhelm the health-care system is very real.
“We can see what happens from other jurisdictions what happens when public health rules aren’t followed — increased deaths, increased ICU patients, health systems overwhelmed, schools and businesses closed, and more restrictive measures put in place,” Basran said.
Police also visited the Harvest International Church on Sunday after the church held a service in apparent contravention of health orders.
Previously, police issued the church a $2,300 ticket, although it’s not clear whether another ticket was issued this weekend.
The church has joined a provincial lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of such orders.