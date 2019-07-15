Power was knocked out in the Jermyn Avenue area of Penticton around noon Monday after a tandem dump truck yanked down some overhead lines.
The driver of truck had just dumped a load of sand in the KVR Middle School parking lot when the raised box became tangled up in the lines.
The lines snapped and fell, energizing an outbuilding on the KVR Middle School property and a chain-link fence across the street at Penticton Secondary School, resulting in two sets bushes catching fire. Two utility poles were also pulled out of position and broken.
The driver of the Westhills Aggregate dump truck was ordered to stay in his cab while crews from the city electrical department cut the remaining wires to make the area safe.
Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said Westhills Aggregate will likely be billed for the emergency response and repairs.
He advised anyone who comes across downed power lines to assume their live and exercise caution.
“You want to stay back at least 30 metres from that event and make sure you don’t let anybody come and investigate, because if you step into that area you have the potential to be electrocuted,” said Watkinson.
“If you’re in a vehicle and you have lines on top of your vehicle, it’s best to stay in your vehicle. If your vehicle is on fire and you have to escape, it’s best to jump away from your vehicle with both feet together.”
Shawn Filice, the city’s electrical utility manager, said approximately 1,000 customers lost power immediately following the incident, but most had been turned back on by 2 p.m. Properties on Jermyn Avenue west of KVR Middle School are expected to stay in the dark for about 12 hours while repairs are carried out.
Westhills Aggregate was fined $20,000 last month by WorkSafeBC after one of its workers was electrocuted at a quarry in March.
