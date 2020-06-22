Six sites around the region are being eyed as potential campgrounds for agricultural workers visiting from other parts of Canada, a top official from the B.C. Agriculture Ministry told Summerland council Monday.
Mark Raymond, executive director of the ministry’s sector development branch, said he’s been in discussions with local governments and industry groups to build three “supported housing hubs,” which would offer campers a socially distant place to pitch their tents and access services, such as showers and hand-washing stations, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We fully appreciate we’re under the gun… and there’s a lot of community pushback in certain regions,” said Raymond.
Some of that pushback is coming from neighbours and users of the Summerland Rodeo Grounds, which is one of the sites under consideration.
However, talks haven’t advanced beyond “high-level discussions” and no decisions have been made, according to Anthony Haddad, the chief administrative officer for the District of Summerland.
Haddad noted the B.C. government has committed up to $70,000 for the district and industry partners to address the issue of domestic worker accommodations in the Summerland area.
Coun. Erin Carlson said the cherry harvest begins this coming weekend in Summerland – including on her family’s farm – and urged the B.C. government to make a decision soon on campgrounds. She also urged to province to educate the public about safety precautions that will be in place.
“It’s not just going to be a big place where people can go to party, but that’s the expectation of some of the neighbours,” said Carlson.
Raymond said approximately 1,500 to 2,000 agriculture workers visit the Okanagan each summer, but only about a quarter of them stay on the farms where they’re employed, while many others go “rogue” and put up their tents on unserviced Crown land. It’s those campers the province is targeting with the organized camps, which would be set up with assistance from the B.C, Wildfire Services and its contractors, who are experts in logistics.
Local environmentalist Brynn White, who has been hired by the B.C. government to consult on the project, said sites are being eyed in four locations close to the fields that have traditionally seen campers set up on Crown land: Osoyoos, Naramata, Summerland and somewhere in the Similkameen.
Any new camps would be based on the model used at Loose Bay near Oliver, which is being operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen through a $60,000 grant after the non-profit group that historically managed the camp backed out.
RDOS directors heard last week there are only about 150 people currently staying at Loose Bay – about half the number there in past years.
“It seems like we have less folks coming from across Canada to work,” confirmed White.