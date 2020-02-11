Three lifeguards have been honoured by Summerland council for their efforts during a serious medical incident last month.
The trio – Aysha Curley, Micaela MacDougall and Anna Lock – jumped into action on Jan. 31, when a patron fell ill during an exercise class at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre.
“While monitoring vitals, the patron slid from dizzy, to unconscious and then to no pulse,” the District of Summerland said in a press release.
“The lifeguards immediately performed CPR and the patron regained consciousness prior to the AED (automated external defibrillator) being administered. The lifeguards continued to care for the patron until the ambulance arrived and the patron was taken to the hospital.”
The victim is now on the mend and recovering at home.
“We all respect the commitment to first-aid training and continual certification required to qualify as a lifeguard,” Mayor Toni Boot said in the release.
“This team demonstrated exceptional skill, judgement and quick action in order to save this person’s life and we couldn’t be more proud of our employees.”
The three were awarded plaques of appreciation at Monday’s council’s meeting.
