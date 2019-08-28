The hunt is over for Penticton’s new chief of police.
RCMP Insp. Brian Hunter has been appointed as Supt. Ted De Jager’s successor, the city announced Wednesday.
“Council is pleased a final decision has been made to fill this critical policing role,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“We are confident that Insp. Hunter’s experience will make him an approachable community leader who will listen to the concerns of our residents on matters concerning homelessness, drug use, mental illness and property crime, while his knowledge of community policing will ensure the laws of Canada are upheld.”
Hunter, who has 26 years’ experience as a police officer, comes from Port Alberni, where he has served as the officer in charge since 2016. Prior to that, he was the officer in charge for the Oceanside detachment.
In his new role, the starting date of which has not yet been announced, he will be oversee every detachment from Summerland south to Osoyoos and west to Princeton.
“The Penticton-South Okanagan-Similkameen region is an extremely vibrant community with so many great people and organizations at the backbone of what makes the area a great place to live, work and play,” said Hunter.
“I am looking forward to connecting with our Penticton-South Okanagan-Similkameen RCMP team and community partners to continue a collaborative approach in reducing crime."
De Jager is moving on to an administrative position at E Division headquarters in Surrey.
