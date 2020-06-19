In between managing Canada’s response to the pandemic and duelling with political rivals, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau found time to record a commencement speech for Holy Cross School in Penticton.
“Hello, Holy Cross. Congratulations to the Class of 2020,” Trudeau said in the 90-second speech, which was shown Friday at a pair of socially distanced ceremonies the school staged to send off 26 students who just completed Grade 8 and are now on their way to high school.
“Your parents, teachers and coaches are so proud of you, and I am too,” said Trudeau.
The speech appears to be filmed outside Rideau Cottage, where the prime minister is holding daily press conferences. Based on his clothing, it appears the message was recorded Monday.
“I know this wasn’t how you thought you’d make your jump to high school, but this is still an important day for you. It’s a milestone that should be celebrated… because nothing can take away the hard work it took to get here – not even a global pandemic,” said Trudeau, who worked as a teacher in the Vancouver area before entering politics.
“You’re not just the leaders of tomorrow, you’re the leaders of today. Your time is now. I can’t wait to see what you’ll do next.”
Ciara Browne, 13, was impressed the PM made time for her class, but was expecting something special because teacher Michele Cumberland earlier in the year arranged a one-hour video chat with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette.
“I know (Cumberland) wanted to get us on with the prime minister, so I’m not so surprised, but I think it was really nice,” said Browne, who will attend Princess Margaret Secondary in the fall.
She and her 25 classmates were divided into two groups for Friday’s ceremony in the school gym. The kids, who had only their immediate family present, were called up in turn to pose for a photo with the family and principal.
“Normally we’d have the entire school here,” said Browne, “but I think it’s nice that we actually got together and did something.”
Cumberland said she had arranged a live Skype call with the prime minister, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19. She was pleasantly surprised, though, when the Prime Minister’s Office offered the commencement speech instead.