One person is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon that closed Highway 97 north of Summerland for several hours.
An eyewitness said a car lost control and crashed into an oncoming semi-truck near Callan Road.
“There was a little blue (car)… came around the corner, going down towards Penticton, hit some ice and slid and corrected itself. Then it went into oncoming traffic … and around a corner came a big semi-truck and hit it smack on pretty much on the driver’s side,” said Kelowna man Trevor Rushka.
RCMP spokesman Cpl. Mike Halskov said the passenger in the car died, while the driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries.
Halskov said it’s believed speed and weather conditions are factors in the crash.
The road was fully reopened around 4 p.m.
