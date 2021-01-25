Some members of Summerland council are getting cold feet after dipping their toes into the waters of a consultant’s report that came up with a $30-million estimate for a new community recreation centre.
“I guess what I’m going through is a bit of price-tag shock, I have to admit,” Coun. Doug Holmes said during a two-hour discussion about the project at Monday’s meeting.
Just over two years ago, he noted, a consultant advised council the failing Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre could be repaired for $13 million or replaced for $16 million – half the current estimate.
“Then you think about all the other things we have to find capital funding for, and I can’t help but ask myself: How are we going to pay for this and how much can the community bear?’” said Holmes.
The $30-million estimate includes a 25-metre, six-lane lap pool, leisure pool, 20-person hot tub, change rooms, two multi-purpose rooms and office space over a total of 32,800 square feet – about twice the size of the existing facility, which doesn’t have a leisure pool component.
Coun. Doug Patan said he agreed with council’s decision two years ago to build new, but suggested that in light of the updated cost estimates it’s worth revisiting the idea of upgrading the existing centre, which opened in 1976 and needs major repairs.
“I think we have to look at all the options that are available to us, because this may be a no-go…. because our citizens are going to say we’re not interested in forking out $30 million,” said Patan.
Others on council urged a longer-term perspective.
“$30 million is a lot, but I’m trying to think what our community needs in 10, 20, 30 years,” said Coun. Erin Trainer. “That facility will be serving us then.”
Mayor Toni Boot urged council mates to keep an open mind about what Summerlanders are willing to pay.
“This is a decision of all of the community,” said Boot. “We have to make sure we’re not making assumptions of our own on how the community will react.”
Earlier in the meeting, council heard from Glen Stokes, the design consultant hired to figure out just how far the district should go with the project, the scope of which expanded over time to potentially include a new high school gym – which is now going ahead separately, but not expected to satisfy community demand for recreation programming – plus a primary health-care centre, tennis courts and daycare.
Incorporating all those features into the project carried an estimated cost of $60 million, although Stokes recommended council go forward with just the pool and fitness centre, plus leave open the possibility of adding a 37-spot daycare for $4.6 million and a 9,500-square foot gymnasium for an estimated $5.5 million.
Stokes suggested council then spin off the proposed health centre and its estimated $8-million cost into a separate project, revisit the $8.7-million tennis centre at a later date, and eliminate the possibility of adding two lanes to the lap pool at an expected cost of $2.8 million.
Council is expected to officially narrow down the project scope at a meeting in February, after which a feasibility study would be required to nail down the costs of the project.
The district is aiming to have the facility designed and costed in time for the October 2022 municipal election so that voters can also be asked if, and how, they want to fund the project.
An electronic survey of 572 people conducted by the consulting team found 83% of respondents strongly supported the district investing in a new recreation centre.