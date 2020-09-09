A construction firm based in Penticton has been awarded a $9.3-million contract to repair the Oliver agricultural water system.
H&M Excavating submitted the lowest bid among the four companies that were short-listed for the job, Oliver council heard at its meeting Tuesday.
“It’s exciting that we’re finally here. It’s been years that we’ve been working on this,” said public works director Shawn Goodsell.
The system was damaged in 2016 when a rock slide crushed a section of pipe – also called a siphon – buried at the base of a hill on Gallagher Lake. The pipe carries water downstream to a canal that serves about 600 connections in Oliver, rural Oliver and on the Osoyoos Indian Reserve.
A smaller-diameter replacement pipe was installed in 2017 that reduced system capacity by about a third.
The project being undertaken by H&M will reroute about two kilometres of fresh pipe in that area, plus build a new pumphouse to raise the “head” of the water about 60 centimetres and restore the lost flow.
The cost of the project is estimated at $11 million, with $5 million of that coming from the B.C. government, while the town will borrow the remainder on behalf of system users, who will see rates increase to pay back the loan.
“We haven’t seen anything in our negotiations to increase this price; it’s mainly changes to decrease it,” Steve Underwood of True Consulting told council Tuesday.
True Consulting has been hired to oversee the project and assisted with selecting H&M, which expects to spend $2.3 million on pipe alone.
The next-lowest bid was $10.5 million submitted by IDL Projects, followed by Emil Anderson Construction at $11.2 million and PCL Constructors at $13.2 million.
Underwood said price was the main factor used in assessing the bids, and suggested H&M may have been able to offer a better deal because it’s based locally.
The company didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Work on the project is expected to start later this year.