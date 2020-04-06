An every-other-night tribute to local health workers has become a victim of its own success.
The Penticton Fire Department announced Monday it’s cancelling 7 p.m. hospital drive-by in part because the noisy salutes were causing people to gather, which is against public health officials’ advice.
The drive-bys, which started last week, saw local firefighters and police officers driving by the hospital in their service vehicles with lights and sirens on.
The displays, which have spread to all parts of Canada, build off other community shows of support, like people banging pots and pans at 7 p.m. to thank those on the front lines of the pandemic.