While new candidates will soon be declared in several ridings where long-time BC Liberal MLAs are retiring, Penticton will not be one of them.
In an interview with The Herald, Penticton MLA Dan Ashton said Tuesday he definitely plans on seeking re-election when voters head to the polls between now and next year.
“I’ve always said I will do at least three terms at the willingness of the people in the area that I represent,” Ashton said. “It’s up to the voters, of course. I really enjoy the people. I don’t care if you voted for me or didn’t vote for me, I represent everyone in the area from Penticton up to Peachland. I will address their concerns in Victoria.”
Ashton, now 64, jokes that he’s still “in sound mind and body.”
The former Penticton mayor and long-time city councillor was first elected in 2013.
The Liberal party has announced dates for 12 nomination meetings. Among the MLAs who have announced that they won’t seek re-election are Donna Barnett (Cariboo-Chilcotin), Linda Larson (Boundary Similkameen), Linda Reid (Richmond East), Ralph Sultan (Vancouver West-Capillano) and Steve Thomson (Kelowna Mission).
A date for the Boundary Similkameen nomination has not been announced.
Those rumoured to be interested include former Oliver mayor Ron Hovanes and Helena Konanz, who ran unsuccessfully for the Conservatives in the 2019 federal election.
