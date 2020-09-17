The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls.
Wednesday
10:36 a.m. Skaha Lake, Penticton. Boat rescue.
11:16 a.m. Highway 97, PIB. Motor-vehicle incident.
11:16 a.m. Highway 97, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
11:37 a.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:40 p.m. Black Sage Road, Oliver. Alarm.
12:46 p.m. Kita Street, Summerland. Line down.
12:54 p.m. Old Main Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
1:05 p.m. 8th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
1:19 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
4:55 p.m. Old Hedley Road, Princeton. Alarm.
5:40 p.m. Granby Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:47 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:45 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:52 p.m. Veterans Avenue, Keremeos. Burning complaint.
9:07 p.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
Thursday
12:31 a.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:48 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:05 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.