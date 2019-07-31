A pair of NDP politicians will be in Penticton this Thursday night to discuss a proposed Green New Deal.
While not an NDP campaign plank, the Green New Deal does mirror one of the party’s proposals.
“A Green New Deal is a transformational project that recognizes the urgency of the climate crisis and what’s necessary to tackle it,” says a guide produced by the Council of Canadians, which is behind the proposal.
“We have to cut our global greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by 2030 if we are going to have a livable planet in the future. A Green New Deal for all will ensure that transformation is carried out equitably, that it is rooted in climate justice, that it respects the rights of Indigenous peoples, and that it creates over a million jobs in the process.”
The NDP’s plan calls for spending $15 billion on climate initiatives to create 300,000 jobs during its first term in office if elected to form government.
South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings will discuss both plans at the town hall meeting, set for 7-8:30 p.m. at the Penticton library auditorium. He’ll be joined by New Westminster-Burnaby MP Peter Julian. There’s no cost to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.