It’s just not the right time to launch a public education campaign to help clear up misunderstandings about Penticton’s heritage registry, a majority of council decided Tuesday.
The initiative was recommended by council’s own Heritage and Museum Advisory Committee, but rejected by a 4-2 vote with Couns. Julius Bloomfield and Judy Sentes in opposition. Coun. Jake Kimberley was absent due to illness.
Sentes explored the idea with the committee after council voted in May to remove a Lakeshore Drive home from the registry at the request of the owners, who claimed they weren’t made aware the property was going on the list at the time they purchased it.
Being on the registry is viewed as a negative by some who fear it restricts what they can do with their properties, but Sentes wants the public to be aware of the benefits, too, such as the potential for funding assistance to preserve historical elements of a building that requires repair.
“You’ve all heard me say, we need to understand and respect and value our past in order to go forward positively and successfully,” said Sentes.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, told council the registry doesn’t grant council or property owners any special powers.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re on the registry or not: If council determines a property has historical significance and is under threat of development, there are tools council can (use) to protect that property,” said Laven.
While the rest of council agreed an education campaign is a good idea in principle, members ultimately decided it’s just not a priority in the COVID-19 era.
“I don’t want to diminish the importance of something like this, and the education piece is always good for our community,” said Coun. Campbell Watt. “However, I think the timing is not quite perfect. I think we have things that are a little bit higher on our priority scale.”
The registry, which contains 55 properties, was created by council resolutions in 2008 and 2009.