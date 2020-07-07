Cheered on by staff reports of strong public support and generally good behaviour on the part of drinkers, city council voted 4-1 Tuesday to tack on another three months to a pilot project that permits consumption of alcohol in some public areas along the Okanagan Lake waterfront.
“I’m just very excited that this pilot program has been so well received, but more importantly (there has been) so much communication and engagement from the community,” said Coun. Campbell Watt.
He spearheaded the idea as a way to get people out of their homes following the COVID-19 lockdown and to support local alcohol manufacturers.
The project is not meant to promote the use of alcohol, added Watt, but rather to reflect the city’s evolving attitudes towards booze in light of the plethora of wineries, breweries and distilleries now operating in the area.
Council at Watt’s urging also ordered staff to explore the possibility of allowing booze in a portion of Skaha Lake Park and on an ale trail connecting local breweries.
The pilot project, which is to be officially reconfirmed at special council meeting today, will now run through Oct. 15 and allow adults to drink from noon to 8 p.m. each day in any of the parks or beaches along the lake from Power Street east through Marina Way beach.
Coun. Judy Sentes cast the lone vote against the program.
“I’ve received so many phone calls asking that I represent the negative side of the community, so I will continue to do that,” said Sentes.
She applauded the public engagement work that showed support for the program, “but I’m still not convinced that this is a boon to our hurting restaurants and the like.”
Mayor John Vassilaki recused himself from the vote, because his family owns a liquor store, while Coun. Jake Kimberley was absent due to illness.
Port Coquitlam and North Vancouver are the only other communities in B.C. to allow consumption of alcohol in their parks, while several others, including Vernon, have rejected the idea.